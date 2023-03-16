'Jodhaa Akbar' actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed during workout inside US gym

Mumbai: Punjabi actor and model Aman Dhaliwal, who has appeared in a couple of films in Bollywood and Tollywood, was stabbed inside a gym in the United States of America. The actor has also worked in 'Jodhaa Akbar' starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai.

A video doing the rounds on social media, shows the accused asking for water from people around while Aman is being held at knife point. Moments later, the actor finds the right moment, turns around and pins the accused to the ground. Others come running and do not let him escape.

Punjabi actor #AmanDhaliwal was attacked while working out in the gym in the US. The entire incident was captured on camera .The video shows an unidentified man entering the gym and attacking the actor with a knife, while he was heard threatening other gym-goers. Highly condemn. pic.twitter.com/kZ0SKqlFUL — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) March 16, 2023

According to media reports, the incident took place when Aman was exercising in the gym. The accused held a knife and threatened others.

Dhaliwal, who is currently hospitalised, has sustained injuries and scars on his torso, according to a report.

According to reports, after the incident, the police were called and the accused was handed over to them. The incident took place in the morning at Planet Fitness gym located at 3685 Grand Oaks in the US.