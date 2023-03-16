Malayalam
'From summer to exam heat.' Meenakshi Anoop gears up for Plus One exam, posts cute pic in school uniform

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 16, 2023 03:53 PM IST
Meenakshi made her debut as a child actor in 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. Photo: Instagram
Child actor and presenter Meenakshi Anoop, who is appearing for the Plus One examination this year, shared a photo of herself in a school uniform. The artiste posted an interesting caption along with her photo.

"From summer heat to exam heat…..poor me" – was how she had captioned the picture. Meenakshi, who scored excellent results in the SSLC examination last year, had secured an A+ in all nine subjects. She is the daughter of Anoop and Ramya. Meenakshi's real name is Anunaya Anup. She hails from Kottayam. Presently, she is studying at Kidangoor NSS High School in Kottayam and has two siblings –Arish and Adarsh.

She has proven her talent as an actor and a Television host. She made her debut as a child actor in 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and has acted in over thirty films. Some of her notable films include 'Oppam', 'Marupadi', 'Queen', 'Anamayil Ottakam', 'One By Two', 'Oru Muthassi Gada', 'Paulettante Veedu', etc.

