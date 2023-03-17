The health condition of actor Innocent, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, has improved. As per hospital sources, the actor is responding to medicines well. The former Irinjalakuda MP was admitted to the hospital after he developed an infection in his throat. He has been under observation at the hospital for the past week.

Innocent, known for his humour and affable character onscreen, was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. In 2015, he announced that he had been completely cured of the disease.

Since then, he had been a source of encouragement to all those who were battling the disease. He shared his experiences in his book titled 'Cancer wardile chiri' (Smile in the cancer ward). He was last seen in the Prithviraj and Shaji Kailas combo 'Kaduva'. He also acted in the Sathyan Anthikad film 'Makal', which hit theatres last year.