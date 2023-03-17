Skit poking fun of Navya Nair’s ‘outrageous’ claims about Indian Swamis is hilarious

The participants of ‘Kidilam’ reality show hosted by Mazhavil Manorama recently made a video trolling actor Navya Nair’s comments during the reality show. As one of the judges of the show, she had declared that she had heard stories about Swamis taking out their inner organs to wash and put them back in place. Anchor Parvathy R Krishna showed her a video specially made by the team trolling Navya’s outrageous statement.

They borrowed Navya’s and Mukesh’s statements to make the skit. Judges Navya, Mukesh, and Rimi Tomy sportingly laughed at the video. Navya responded that the video was quite popular and that she really liked it. Meanwhile, Mukesh’s quip that if they had added a ‘Go away, crow’ dialogue in the middle of it, it would have been more effective had the audience in splits.

Navya’s statement that Indian Sanyasis used to take out their inner organs to wash and later replace them was heavily trolled on social media. And Mukesh’s response that once while returning from a second show in Kollam he had witnessed a Sanyasi removing his inner organ to wash and put them back had also gone viral. Navya Nair was heavily criticized for this outrageous statement.