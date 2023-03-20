'Had binge-eating disorder like Charlie in The Whale.' Malayali man's post catches attention

Brendan Frazer's performance in 'The Whale' won him an Oscar at this year's 95th Academy Awards. The story revolves around an obese man who suffers from a severe eating disorder. His binge-eating is unhealthy, almost to the point that he fears he will die of a heart attack, especially when he indulges in some strenuous activity. The emotional upheavals triggered by Charlie's desire to reconnect with his daughter amid these difficulties, make 'The Whale' a compelling watch.

Now, a note by a netizen in a Malayali cinema lover's page is garnering attention. According to him, he could connect really well with Brendan Frazer's character in 'The Whale'.

“I don't think anyone else in this group would be able to connect with 'The Whale', the way I could. There was a time when I decided to binge-eat and die like Charlie from 'The Whale'. I gained 140 kilograms. It got so worse that I could hardly move. However, I realised that I didn't want to die and decided to hit the gym, after that. If I had not taken that decision then, I would have ended up like Charlie. I couldn't control my tears watching the movie,” he wrote.

The film, which released worldwide in December last year, helped revive Brendan's career. Brendan had been at the peak of his career in the late 1990s after films like 'George of the Jungle' and 'The Mummy' became commercial hits. However, continuous injuries and a fall out with Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), had affected his career. 'The Whale' is streaming on SonyLiv premium.