Kalidas posts adorable throwback video of Malavika Jayaram on her birthday. Watch video

Kalidas Jayaram and his sister Malavika share a close bond. The siblings have been in the limelight since they were kids. Though Kalidas Jayaram is actively pursuing his acting career, his sister Malavika is more active in the fashion circles, as she is a model. Now, Kalidas has posted an adorable video of his sister as a child on her birthday. The video is an excerpt from an old interview taken when Malavika and Kalidas Jayaram were children.

Kalidas who is older to Malavika has shared the video, along with a cute post. “I know by now ur probably thinking of murdering me for posting this video on social media but I just want to say now that I’ve always been in awe of your natural swag and thug nature that’s clearly shown in this video …I also sincerely wish and pray that you rise from everything and conquer the world one day doing what you love ! Thank you for being the best sister in the world and how much ever you hate this video it clearly is our life in a nutshell , sorry if I’ve been an idiot sometimes I promise I il make it up to you until I die ❤️🔥! To many more crazy adventures that awaits us,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Malavika is asked by the interviewer to introduce herself. “We all know Jayaram, Parvathy and Kalidas. Tell us a little about you,”says the interviewer. Malavika says her name in reply. The interviewer then asks Malavika if she could sing a song, which she refuses. She then continues to capture everyone's attention with her cute mannerisms.