Asha Sharath dances at daughter Uthara's wedding. Watch teaser

Actress and dancer Asha Sharath who made her debut as a television actress playing Professor Jayanthi in the serial 'Kumkumapoovu' is a household name today. Recently, the actress's daughter Uthara got married to her fiancee Aditya Menon who is working as a chartered accountant. The function was attended by industry peers and politicians at the Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly.

Aditya Menon is a chartered accountant. Photos: Instagram

The actress has now shared the wedding teaser of the function. In the video, Asha Sharath, who is dressed in an elegant green sari could be seen dancing on the stage prior to the wedding, mesmerising the audience with her dance moves. Her husband Sharath looked stylish in an ivory-coloured veshti, while their younger daughter Keerthana rocked the look in a green sari.

Actors Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Lal, Siddique, Anusree, Major Ravi, Devan, Manoj K Jayan, Joju George, Mia, among others attended the event. Several of Uthara’s pre-wedding videos, including the Mehendi and Sangeeth night had gone viral. Uthara had also posted a video of the family welcoming her husband’s family at the airport, prior to the event.

Uthara and Aditya got engaged on October 23, 2022. The function, which was also held in Kochi, was attended by Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Renji Panicker, among others.

Uthara debuted as an actor in the Mollywood film ‘Khedda’, directed by Manoj Kana, that hit theatres last year. Uthara, just like her mother, is also an avid dancer. She completed her mechanical engineering and the pursued a post-graduation degree in Business Analytics. She was the Miss Kerala runner-up in 2021.