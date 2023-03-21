Bollywood's biggest box-office opener 'Pathaan' locks OTT release date and it's streaming very soon

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which hit theatres on January 25, has finally locked it's OTT release date. The film, which had it's share of controversies prior to it's release, had an extremely good run in theatres, raising over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide at the box office.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War', featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Now, Prime Video, which is the film's streaming partner has announced the film's OTT release date. The movie, will start streaming on Prime Video, after 50 days since it's theatrical release. The streaming service shared on its social media handles that the globetrotting spy thriller, which marked a comeback for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, will make its streaming debut on its platform from March 22. "We sense a turbulence in the weather, after all 'Pathaan' is coming #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," Prime Video tweeted.

(with PTI inputs)