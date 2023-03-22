Sreenivasan, Jagadish to star in 500th episode of 'Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri’

Popular TV show ‘Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri' aired on Mazhavil Manorama is all set to complete 500 episodes. Veteran actors Sreenivasan and Jagadish will be the chief guests at the 500th episode, which will be telecast on Mazhavil Manorama at 9.30 pm on March 23 and 24.

"Though both the actors have shared screen space in movies several times, this is the first TV show to feature them together," said Sruthi Pillai, who is the director of the show. The promotion teaser of the episode is out and has gone viral.

The camaraderie between the two actors is definitely the highlight of the special episode. Sreenivasan, who has made an incredible comeback after his health deteriorated last year, is seen with renewed vigour in the show. Both the actors are also seen pulling each other's legs.

'Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri' received the Kerala Government TV award for Best TV show in 2022.

Sabumon, Naseer Sankranthi and Manju Pillai are the judges of the show, which has featured several guest celebrities in the past, including Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jayasurya, Innocent, Mukesh, among others. Social media sensation Karthik Surya is the host of the show.

As many as 3,000 participants have been part of the programme since its launch. The participants have no age limit and are required to come up with various skits or stand-up comedy. They are also encouraged to interact with the judges. A total of Rs 4 crore has been given away to the participants till date.