Bomman and Bellie posing with Oscar award is the sweetest thing on the internet today

IANS
Published: March 23, 2023 04:13 PM IST Updated: March 23, 2023 05:48 PM IST
'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award
'The Elephant Whisperers' tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Bellie who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. Photo: IANS
Mumbai: The couple Bomman and Bellie, who were a part of the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', which won the 95th Academy Awards, finally got to hold the golden statuette.

The director of the documentary Kartiki Gonsalves shared a photo featuring them holding the award, smiling for the camera.

Kartiki captioned the image: "It's been a long four months since we've been apart and now I feel like I'm home... @theelephantwhisperers."

'The Elephant Whisperers' tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Bellie who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.

They take great pains to ensure that the fragile, injured infant survives and grows to be a healthy tusker. Set in the Mudumalai National Park in the state of Tamil Nadu, the documentary also highlights the natural beauty of the location. It explores the life of tribal people in harmony with nature.

