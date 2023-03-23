Malayalam
‘Meppadiyan’ director Vishnu Mohan gets engaged to BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan’s daughter

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 23, 2023 05:40 PM IST
The function was held at the politician's house. Photos: Special arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

Filmmaker Vishnu Mohan who helmed the Unni Mukundan-starrer ‘Meppadiyan’ got engaged to Abhirami in a traditional ceremony on Thursday. Abhirami is the daughter of BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan. The function was held at the politician’s house.

Actors Unni Mukundan, Major Ravi were among those who attended the engagement ceremony. The wedding will be held at Cheranalloor on September 3. Vishnu debuted as a director with the Unni Mukundan starrer. He is presently helming Unni Mukundan’s next film titled ‘Pappa’. The actor had earlier said the movie would be very different from ‘Meppadiyan’, which was also scripted by Vishnu. In ‘Meppadiyan’, Unni Mukundan played the role of Jayakrishnan who gets cheated by a real estate agent.

