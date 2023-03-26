Actor Innocent acutely ill with major comorbidities, vital signs not favourable: Medical bulletin

Kochi: The health condition of Malayalam actor Innocent (75), who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, continues to remain critical, as per a medical bulletin issued by the hospital at 9.45 am on Sunday.

"He is acutely ill with major comorbidities. Vital signs and other indicators are not at favourable levels," stated the bulletin.

It further said he continues to be under full extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support and that he is being closely observed by the medical team.

The former Chalakudy MP was admitted to the hospital after he developed a throat infection. He has been under observation at the hospital for the past two weeks.

Innocent was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. In 2015, he announced that he was completely cured of the disease.

Since then, he has been a source of encouragement for all those battling the disease. He shared his experiences in his book titled 'Cancer wardile chiri' (Smile in the cancer ward).

He was last seen in the Prithviraj-Shaji Kailas movie 'Kaduva'. He also acted in the Sathyan Anthikad film 'Makal', which hit theatres last year.