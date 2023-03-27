Malayalam
Malayalam industry did not explore Innocent's dancing prowess: Kaithapram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 27, 2023 10:59 AM IST Updated: March 27, 2023 11:39 AM IST
Kaithapram recalled Innocent's contribution to the Malayalam film industry. File photo
Entertainment News

Malayalam lyricist and music composer Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri said the Malayalam industry did not explore actor Innocent's dancing prowess. “There is an aspect about actor Innocent that many don't know. Apart from being an actor, he was also a dancer. However, Malayalam industry did not explore this talent,” said the veteran lyricist.

Though there were plans to confer the first Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Award to actor Innocent for his contributions to cinema, it never became a reality, due to the actor's ill health. Kaithapram, who was part of the award committee, said the panel initially had plans to host the event at Payyannur. However, they later decided to change the venue to Irinjalakuda or Kochi due to the veteran actor's ill health. However, the plan did not materialise. “The fact that we could not honour him with the award pains me. However, we will definitely confer the award to him posthumously,” he said.

