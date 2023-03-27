Actor Innocent was part of my father's close circle, remembers Vineeth Sreenivasan

Actor Innocent, who passed away in Kochi on Sunday night, was well-loved among his peers in the film industry. Taking to social media, popular actor Salim Kumar expressed grief on the death of the veteran actor. However, he added that Innocent had just gone away for a film shoot somewhere far away.

“I don't believe he is no more. Rather, I'd like to think that he has gone somewhere far away for a film shoot. I am also part of that film, but my chance is yet to come. It has to come one day. Meanwhile, it hurts me that Innocent's name won't appear on my phone log anymore, like it used to twice every month,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan remembers how actor Innocent was part of his father's film circle as a child.

“Actor Innocent was an inevitable part of my father's circle during my childhood. He has made me laugh through his storytelling and jokes. I have heard the story about how he sold Alice aunty's (Innocent's wife) gold bangle and handed over the money to my father to go to Thalassery. This was prior to my parents' wedding. There are so many artists who made us laugh and think like him, standing there on the other shore. The loss is only ours,” he wrote.