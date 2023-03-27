Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Innocent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of actor Innocent who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday night. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said he was pained by the passing of the noted actor and former MP. "Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Modi on his Twitter page.

Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 27, 2023

Actor Innocent, who was well-loved, both by the public and those within the film fraternity, went on to work in over 700 films. Many of his characters are evergreen. The actor had also acted in a few Tamil films. Actor Suriya, once said that he was a huge fan of actor Innocent and he felt blessed when he was able to take a selfie with the legendary actor. The selfie had gone viral in the past.