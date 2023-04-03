Prabhu Deva turns 50: A glance at some of his iconic dance moves

Prabhu Deva, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today, is among the best dancers of his generation. His incredible dance moves have earned him the nickname 'The Michael Jackson of India'. He has also choreographed many of the most popular dance numbers in Bollywood and South Indian cinema in the past. Apart from being a dancer, Prabhu Deva is also a well-known actor and director.

On his birthday, Onmanorama takes a look at some of his most popular steps.

Chikku Bukku Rayile from 'Gentleman'

The groovy number from the Tamil movie 'Gentleman' features Prabhu Deva and Gauthami dancing at a railway station. The actor's fluid moves and style caught the attention of young hearts across India. His attire, especially his pants, was also eye-catching. It is still a huge favourite among the 90s kids.

Mukkala Mukkabala from 'Kadhalan'

This super-hit song from the 1994 Tamil movie 'Kadhalan' featured Prabhu Deva and Nagma. The electrifying music by A R Rahman complemented by Prabhu Deva's groovy dance moves would be played on loop for hours during college trips and events. Prabhu Deva recreated the track for Remo D’souza’s musical, 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Key Sara Sara from 'Pukar'

It's not easy matching Prabhu Deva's steps, but Madhuri Dixit nailed it in 'Key Sara Sara' in the Hindi movie 'Pukar'. Both the actors complemented each other with their expressions, style and fluidity. The song was a huge hit.

Urvashi Urvashi from 'Kadhalan'

Who can forget the energy displayed by Prabhu Deva in this iconic number composed by A R Rahman and penned by Vairamuthu. The song became hugely popular and went on to be dubbed into Hindi and Telugu. The Prabhu Deva-Rahman combination still remains evergreen.

'Guleba' from 'Gulebaghavali'

Prabhu Deva's agility and the floorwork moves in 'Guleba' are incomparable. People went gaga over his energy, saying that his moves defied his age. Anirudh Ravichander and Mervin Solomon crooned for the hit number.

Go Go Govinda from 'Oh My God'

Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha delivered a power-packed performance in the Hindi movie 'Oh My God', which was complemented by Shreya Goshal and Mika Singh's singing. The song, which got released over a decade ago, was set against the backdrop of Dahi Handi, an event which is associated with Krishna Janmashtami.

ABCD from 'Any Body Can Dance'

Prabhu Deva took his dancing to another level with the hit song 'ABCD' from the Bollywood movie Any Body Can Dance. The non-stop dance moves became a rage across India.