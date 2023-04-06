Actor Bala undergoes successful liver transplant surgery

Actor Bala, who was admitted at a private hospital in Kochi, underwent a liver transplant surgery recently. According to hospital sources, the surgery was successful and the actor has been transferred to the post-operative ICU after surgery.

Bala's wife Elizabeth had recently said the actor would undergo a liver transplant surgery soon and even sought the prayers of well-wishers for the same. Bala, meanwhile, said the surgery would be risky, but he would be undergoing it since the chances of survival are high.

He was admitted at the hospital in the first week of March with liver ailments. His condition was critical and the actor was kept at the Intensive Care Unit for several days. He remained at the hospital awaiting a liver donor.

The actor had celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife at the hospital recently. The duo said they hoped to dance together and post a video during their next wedding anniversary.