Sreenivasan's top 5 Malayalam movies as he turns 67!

Veteran actor Sreenivasan celebrates his 67th birthday today! Initially a screenwriter in the 1980s, Sreenivasan went on to become a prominent actor and writer, lending his talents to many successful films. He has been recognized for his contributions to the film industry with numerous awards, including the National Film Award for Best Screenplay and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. To mark the occasion, let's take a look at his top 5 most outstanding performances in Malayalam cinema:

Nadodikkattu

Nadodikkattu, a 1987 film directed by Sathyan Anthikad, features Mohanlal and Sreenivasan in the lead roles. Sreenivasan's performance as Dasan is considered to be one of his most iconic and memorable roles. Dasan is portrayed as a naive and innocent character who is often perplexed by the world around him. His comedic timing and delivery are highly praised. Throughout the movie, Dasan and Vijayan encounter various challenges and obstacles, but they manage to overcome them through their quick wit and resourcefulness.

Vadakkunokkiyanthram

Sreenivasan's portrayal of 'Thalathil Dineshan' in Vadakkunokkiyanthram is highly acclaimed for its comedic timing and ability to convey the character's complex emotions. The film is widely regarded as one of the best movies made in the Malayalam film industry, and it was written and directed by Sreenivasan himself.

Udayananu Tharam

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Udayananu Tharam is a satirical comedy starring Mohanlal, Sreenivasan, and Meena in lead roles. Sreenivasan plays the role of a struggling actor named Rajappan, who steals his friend Udayabhanu's (Mohanlal) script and makes it big in the film industry, becoming popular as 'Superstar Saroj Kumar'. The film explores the dynamics of their friendship and how the success of one affects the other. The film's satirical portrayal of the movie industry and its witty dialogue and situations were widely appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala

This 1998 black-comedy film was written and directed by Sreenivasan himself starring Sangita, Sreenivasan and Thilakan in lead roles. The movie is about an irresponsible husband and his neglected family. The film won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Katha Parayumbol

In the 2007 comedy-drama 'Katha Parayumbol', Sreenivasan portrays the character of Barber Balan, a soft-spoken yet witty person who struggles to make ends meet for his family. The plot revolves around Balan's past friendship with a now-superstar played by Mammootty. Sreenivasan's portrayal of Balan received widespread appreciation from both the audience and critics for his performance, which had a profound impact on the viewers.