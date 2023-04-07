Malayalam
John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas share Twitter exchange over new movie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2023 10:45 AM IST
John Cena welcomes Priyanka Chopra onboard for 'Heads Of State'.
The movie, which has finalized its cast with Cena, Priyanka, and Idris Elba, is highly anticipated. Photo: IANS
Mumbai: The announcement of Priyanka Chopra Jonas being cast in the action film 'Heads of State' has led to an interesting Twitter exchange between the Bollywood actress and Hollywood star John Cena. The movie, which has finalized its cast with Cena, Priyanka, and Idris Elba, is highly anticipated.

John welcomed Priyanka aboard by tweeting, "THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world-renowned @priyankachopra."

In response, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena. I can't wait to get to set! Let's gooooo. @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba."

Directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Amazon Studios, 'Heads Of State' is just one of Priyanka's many international projects. While she waits for the release of her upcoming global spy series 'Citadel', where she stars opposite Richard Madden, she also has 'Love Again' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance) on the horizon. The film was previously titled 'It's All Coming Back to Me'.

Recently, the actress has starred in 'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Baywatch', 'The White Tiger', 'Isn't It Romantic', 'A Kid Like Jake', and 'We Can Be Heroes'.
(With inputs from IANS)

