Many popular actors refused to play role of goddess in 'Kallanum Bhagavathiyum': Director

Director and producer East Coast Vijayan says even little-known actors declined to play the role of a goddess in his film 'Kallanum Bhagavathiyum'. That’s how the role went to Bengali actor Moksha. At the recently held meet-the-press programme he maintained that she has done full justice to the character.

“After selecting Vishnu Unnikrishnan as the hero of 'Kallanum Bhagavathiyum', though we approached many popular and small-time actors to play the role of a Goddess, all of them declined the role. Some even refused to even acknowledge my offer. I wanted a new face to play the role of the goddess. That’s how I found Moksha from the land of Goddess Durga. I felt there was an invisible divine force in Moksha. And she has beautifully portrayed the character,” said Vijayan.

Anushree is also playing an important role in the film which was completed in 37 days. The film produced under the banner of East Coast along with these three main leads also stars Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhav, Srikant Murali, Jaya Shankar, Nobi, Jayaprakash Kuloor, Jayan Cherthala, Jayakumar, Mala Parvathy.

The film is written by KV Anil, with cinematography by Ratheesh Ram and music composed by Ranjith Raja.