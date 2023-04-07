Samantha and Dev Mohan's chemistry sizzles in new 'Shaakuntalam' trailer

Mumbai: The makers of 'Shaakuntalam', on Thursday released the second trailer of the highly anticipated movie, showcasing a visually stunning 1-minute and 34-second clip featuring lead actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan. The trailer promises a captivating cinematic experience for audiences eagerly awaiting the film's release.

The film tells the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. It is based on Kalidasa's Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam'.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, the film has been produced by Neelima Guna. It will release on April 14 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in 3D format.

(With inputs from IANS)