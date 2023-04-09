Malayalam
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar receives backlash for dancing with women much younger than him

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2023 05:17 PM IST
Akshay Kumar
Akshay was earlier trolled for inappropriate dance moves with Nora Fatehi. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Entertainment News

The internet is in disagreement over a video of Akshay Kumar dancing shirtless with young dancers at an event that has become viral on social media. One Twitter user criticized the performance, calling it "cringe-worthy" to see a 59-year-old man dancing with 23-24-year-old girls and using "creepy" moves to stay relevant. Following backlash for his reportedly inappropriate dance moves with Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar is now facing criticism from netizens for dancing with women who are significantly younger than him.

Akshay Kumar's next film project is 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', in which he will star alongside Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie will also feature Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar in important roles.

