Alia Bhatt to make debut appearance at the prestigious Met Gala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2023 02:24 PM IST
Alia Bhatt
Alia will also be making her international debut in the movie 'Heart of Stone.' Photo: Manorama
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying motherhood, is preparing to make her debut appearance at one of the year's most prestigious fashion events, the Met Gala. She will also be making her international debut in the movie 'Heart of Stone.'

The Met Gala was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the newly founded Costume Institute to mark the opening of its annual exhibit. This year's theme for the event is titled 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution.
The actress will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.

The year 2022 was highly rewarding for her both on personal and professional fronts as she married the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Her projects like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Brahmastra', and 'Darlings' were all major successes.
(With inputs from IANS)

