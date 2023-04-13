Rhea Chakraborty returns to showbiz after three years, shares video

Actress Rhea Chakraborty who is making a comeback on the sets almost after three years, says that she is overwhelmed an excited to be back shooting for a show. She also added that 'times have been hard' and it has been a long waiting game. The actress, who is an accused in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has begun shooting for the MTV Roadies Season 19.

Rhea shared a video of herself getting her make-up done while speaking about her happiness to be back on the sets. In the video, she is heard saying: "I haven't shot in three years and I am back on set. Vanity van is feeling all new, hair and makeup hasn't happened in a while."

"Strangely enough when I shot three years ago, it was on this very set, in this vanity van for Chehre. I am back here after three years... Overwhelming and excited, welcome back to me."

"Heart full of gratitude, raring to go. Thank you to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard, but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears. #rhenew #resillience," she added

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 in mysterious circumstances which created a nationwide uproar. He was found hanging in his flat in Juhu. Days after his death, the actor's father filed a case against Rhea, the actor's then girlfriend, accusing her of abetment to suicide and money laundering.

(with IANS inputs)