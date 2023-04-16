Hrithik Roshan's security personnel push away delivery boy trying to take picture with him

Mumbai: A fan's attempt to take a picture with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan outside a restaurant was thwarted by the actor's security personnel, who were seen pushing the fan away. A video of Hrithik, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and her boyfriend Arslan Goni was shared on a paparazzi account. In the clip, Hrithik was seen walking towards his car and waiting for the others to join him when a food delivery person tried taking a selfie with him. The actor leaned towards the delivery person, but his security guard pushed him away.

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in December 2000 and welcomed their first son, Hrehaan, in 2006. Their second son, Hridaan, was born in 2008. The childhood sweethearts separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

(With inputs from IANS)