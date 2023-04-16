Malayalam
Mammootty's nephew Ashkar Soudan goes viral on social media for striking resemblance

Our Correspondent
Published: April 16, 2023 03:29 PM IST
Ashkar Soudan
Actor Ashkar Soudan. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Entertainment News

Mammootty’s nephew, Ashkar Soudan, is the latest star on social media. Many people have commented on his striking resemblance to his uncle. Currently, he is playing the main lead in Suresh Babu’s "DNA." It was a video taken during the pooja of the film that went viral on social media recently.

“He is my uncle. I am quite happy to hear people say that I resemble him. Before acting in the film, I took his blessings. He only had one question for me—what’s DNA? I was quite unprepared for that question. He also provided the answer-- Deoxyribonucleic acid! I will never forget that."

"I sneaked out of my home to watch 'Kottayam Kunjachan.' To get an opportunity to act in the film of the same director for someone like that is truly a blessing,” says Ashkar.

His mother’s name is Sauda, and his father is Abdul Kareem Thalayolaparambu. His siblings are Aslam and Rozna. He is married to Shabna and has a son called Arslan Mubarak.

