Prithviraj readies for 'L2: Empuraan' as he begins London location hunt

Kochi: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has started location scouting for his highly anticipated Malayalam directorial, 'L2: Empuraan'.

Prithviraj took to social media to update his fans that he has started location scouting for his next project with actor Mohanlal in London.

The 'Kaappaan' actor looked smart in a brown leather jacket paired with a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

In 2019, 'Lucifer' became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to gross more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. It was a political action-thriller with a star-studded cast led by Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Manju Warrier.

On the work front, Prithviraj has a busy year ahead with films like 'Salaar' with Prabhas, 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and 'Aadujeevitham' lined up for release.

(With IANS inputs)