Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon set to entertain fans with new film 'Garudan'

The upcoming film 'Garudan' will see Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon collaborating once again, after their successful on-screen chemistry in films such as 'Kaliyattam', 'FIR', 'Pathram', and 'Randaam Bhavam'. The title poster and motion poster for the movie were unveiled on the occasion of Vishu, with Suresh Gopi launching the motion poster on his social media handle.

The script for 'Garudan' has been penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, known for his acclaimed works like 'Aadu' and 'Anjaam Paathira', while the film is being helmed by debutant director Arun Varma. The actors are looking forward to working with this talented team, and 'Garudan' promises to be an exciting venture. Their last collaboration was in 2011, in the multi-starrer film 'Christian Brothers', directed by Joshiy.