Diljit Dosanjh makes history at Coachella, becomes first Punjabi artist to perform

Los Angeles: Making history for Indian artists, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artist to take the stage at the renowned Coachella music festival in the United States.

The music and arts festival, taking place in the Coachella Valley in California's Indio, is scheduled to take place over two weekends.

Dosanjh was part of the Day Two lineup of the first weekend, which saw performances by global music stars such as Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth, and Kid Laroi.

Dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire paired with sneakers, Dosanjh prayed before entering the stage and was welcomed with huge cheers from the fans amid fireworks.

"Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don't understand my songs, catch the vibe," Dosanjh said on stage in Punjabi.

As per other videos circulating on social media, the singer-actor, who shuffles between India and Canada, performed his hit tracks such as "Jatt da pyaar," "Patiala peg," and "Munda hunda dhuppa vich tan kudiye."

Throughout the performance, shots of Dosanjh's previous concerts were playing on a big screen in the background on stage. He was accompanied by a live band and bhangra dance troupe during his close to 45-minute-long set.

"@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining," a post on the official Instagram handle of the Coachella music festival read.

During the performance of "Patiala peg," American music producer and DJ Diplo was spotted dancing in the crowd, a video of which was shared by Dosanjh on his Instagram Stories.

Audiences were seen asking him to extend his set, but Dosanjh hinted that he had to leave the stage and thanked them for all the love.

Veteran Punjabi folk singer Gurdas Maan congratulated Dosanjh for becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the American music festival.

"Punjabi music lai Ikk Vadda din @diljitdosanjh wah!! Poori team nu bahut bahut mubarkan. (A big day for Punjabi music. Superb Diljit Dosanjh. Congratulations to the whole team.)" he posted on Twitter.

Dosanjh said he had learned everything from Maan, credited for taking Punjabi music across the globe.

"I've learned everything from you. Living Legend @gurdasmaan Saab," he wrote.

Rapper Badshah and Dosanjh's "Udta Punjab" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also congratulated him.

(With PTI inputs)