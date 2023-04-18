Actor Shine Tom Chacko's sister gets engaged. See videos

Actor Shine Tom Chacko's sister Riya Mary got engaged at a function held at Mundur Mount Carmel Church in Palakkad on Monday.

Dileep, who attended the reception ceremony held at Kaiparampulla Moonlight Palace auditorium, congratulated the couple. Photos and videos of the ceremony have already gone viral on social media. Bennet Samuel is Riya’s fiancee.

Shine, who is the eldest of three siblings, wore a sherwani to the function. His sister and her fiancee were dressed in blue and grey attire. The actor could be seen receiving all the guests and also posing for selfies with them. He could also be seen telling the media not to follow him around as he was completely occupied with the function.

Shine, who has been opening up about his family in recent interviews, recently revealed that he has an eight-year-old child. However, he is not in touch with his child as he has been separated from his wife for some time now.The actor was last seen in ‘Adi’ featuring him and Ahaana Krishna in the lead.