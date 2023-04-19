'Agent' trailer out: Mammootty's voice-over in film confuses Malayalis

The trailer of Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni's film 'Agent' is out. The movie revolves around a spy played by Akhil Akkineni who is trying to uncover the operation of a terrorist organisation. Mammootty plays military officer Mahadev, who also has a significant role in the film. The trailer is receiving mixed reactions on social media.

Though Malayalis are happy to see Mammootty in a big-budget action film in Telugu, people were wondering why Mammootty's voice sounded different towards the end of the trailer. They pointed out that the first dialogue was mouthed by Mammootty, but someone else did the voice-over for the actor towards the end of the trailer.

“Hope it is a technical error. I don't understand why Mammootty's voice had to sound different towards the end,” one person commented on Facebook. Mammootty, who lend his voice to his character in the Telugu film 'Yatra' in the past, is known for his ability to pick up dialects and other languages with ease.

The thriller, which will have plenty of action, will release worldwide on April 28. Written and directed by Surender Reddy, the film features debutant Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead. The background music scored by Hiphop Tamizha is handled by Rakul Herrian and edited by Naveen Nooli. Akhil Akkineni has undergone a huge makeover for the film. The film was shot in Hyderabad, Delhi and Hungary. 'Agent' is produced by RamaBrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.