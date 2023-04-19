Malayalam
Amrutha Suresh’s father flautist P R Suresh passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2023 09:45 AM IST
Amrutha Suresh, PR Suresh | Photo: Facebook, @Amrutha Suresh
Popular singers Abhirami and Amrutha are Suresh's daughters. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Kochi: Flautist P R Suresh passed away. He was 60. He was undergoing treatment following a stroke at a private hospital in Kochi. Singer Amrutha Suresh is Suresh’s elder daughter. Amrutha herself had informed about her father’s demise through social media. “Our dear father has gone to be Lord,” she wrote.

Reportedly, Suresh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi after suffering from stroke. The mortal remains would be kept for public viewing at Kent Nalukettu at Chakkarapparambu on Wednesday until 11 am. Thereafter, the cremation would be held at the Pachalam cemetery. Singer Abhirami Suresh is Suresh’s younger daughter.

