Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya seeks injunction against media reporting on her health

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 20, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan
A bench of the Delhi High Court will hear the matter on Thursday. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

New Delhi: Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for disseminating false information regarding her health.

Aaradhya, who is 11 years old and the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has sought an injunction against such reporting by the media since she is a minor.

A bench of the Delhi High Court will hear the matter on Thursday. The petition, filed by Aaradhya, has asked ten entities to "de-list and deactivate all videos" about her.

RELATED ARTICLES

Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) have also been made parties to the case.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.