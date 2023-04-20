Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya seeks injunction against media reporting on her health

New Delhi: Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for disseminating false information regarding her health.

Aaradhya, who is 11 years old and the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has sought an injunction against such reporting by the media since she is a minor.

A bench of the Delhi High Court will hear the matter on Thursday. The petition, filed by Aaradhya, has asked ten entities to "de-list and deactivate all videos" about her.

Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) have also been made parties to the case.

(With IANS inputs)