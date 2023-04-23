Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Balachandran Chullikkad elected as new FEFKA Writers Union President

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2023 03:14 PM IST
Balachandran Chullikkad
Chullikkad defeated actor and director Joy Mathew in the election by winning 50 votes out of 72. Photo: IMDb/Twitter/@SampathSharda
Topic | Entertainment News

Balachandran Chullikkad is the new FEFKA Writers Union President. He defeated actor and director Joy Mathew in the election by winning 50 votes out of 72. Joy Mathew could only manage 21 votes. Earlier, writer-director-producer Jinu Abraham and Sreemoolanagaram Mohanan were unanimously elected as the General Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Mankombu Gopalakrishnan and Sibi K Thomas were elected as Vice Presidents. Sreekumar Arukutty and Santhosh Verma succeeded as Joint Secretaries.

Jose Thomas, Udayakrishna, Benny P Nayarambalam, Suresh Poduval, Baton Bose, Benny Ashamsa, Saiju Anthikad, Jason Joseph, etc. were elected unopposed as Executive Committee members.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.