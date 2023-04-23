Malayalam
Entertainment

Dileep's 'Bandra' teaser leaves fans excited for action-packed drama

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Actor Dileep
Bandra Movie Poster. Photo: Instagram/Dileep
Topic | Entertainment News

The teaser of the upcoming movie 'Bandra' starring actor Dileep was unveiled on Saturday. Along with Dileep, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Dino Morea, Lena, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Dara Singh Khurana and Amit Tiwari in supporting roles. Dileep plays the role of a gangster who is torn between his emotions and his profession in this head vs heart tale.

Fans of Dileep have flooded social media with 'Bandra teaser' hashtags, sharing their expectations for this action drama. The movie is directed by Arun Gopy, who previously worked with Dileep on 'Ramaleela'. 'Bandra' is touted as a mass entertainer and is written by Udaykrishna, who promises to bring out the best in Dileep.

