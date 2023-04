Mohanlal has released the trailer for 'Khajuraho Dreams', featuring Arjun Asokan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Sharafudheen. Beyond being just a road movie, the trailer suggests the film contains romance, humour, and mystery.

Despite its humorous tone, the film addresses an important social issue and showcases never-before-seen locations in Malayalam cinema, including the iconic Khajuraho temple in Madhya Pradesh.