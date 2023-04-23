Malayalam
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan spread cheer on Eid, fans can't get enough

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2023 09:54 AM IST
Salman, Shah Rukh
Actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greeted a large number of fans who had gathered outside their residences to catch a glimpse of them.

Dressed in casuals, a white T-shirt, and cargo pants, Shah Rukh waved at his fans from the raised platform constructed in the compound of his Bandra bungalow Mannat.

The "Pathaan" star greeted his admirers with folded hands and blew kisses as the crowd cheered in excitement.

"So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let's spread the love and may God's blessings be upon all of us Eid Mubarak," Shah Rukh, 57, tweeted alongside his pictures.

Salman, whose film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" released in theatres on Friday, came on the balcony of his house in Galaxy Apartments. The 57-year-old actor was accompanied by his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, and a few bodyguards.
Salman waved to the crowd and wished everyone, Eid Mubarak.

"Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!" he posted on Twitter.
On Friday night, the actor wished his fans "Chand Mubarak" by sharing a photo with his close friend and contemporary Aamir Khan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days based on the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.
(With PTI inputs)

