'Breakout' marks Arnold Schwarzenegger's return to action films after four-year hiatus

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2023 03:07 PM IST Updated: April 25, 2023 04:04 PM IST
Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at "Building A Greater Los Angeles" Gala to benefit Habitat for Humanity at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 30, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California.
Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Are you looking forward to seeing megastar Arnold Schwarzenegger back on the big screen? Well, the good news is that he's set to make a movie comeback with the action-thriller film, Breakout, after taking a break for four years.

This will be Schwarzenegger's return to action films since the blockbuster franchise instalment, Terminator: Dark Fate, and it comes ahead of the release of his upcoming Netflix series, Fubar, scheduled for May.

Apart from these projects, Arnold has Kung Fury in post-production. According to reports, back in 2015, he was also reported to be reprising his role as 'Conan the Barbarian' for a sequel named 'The Legend of Conan' but this movie did not get produced.

