Hollywood's Biggest Night: The Academy confirms Oscars date for 2024

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2023 10:44 AM IST
Oscars
The Academy has announced that the submission deadline for general categories is November 18, 2023. Photo: Instagram/@theacademy
Topic | Entertainment News

The Oscars, widely regarded as the most prestigious awards show in Hollywood, will be returning on March 10, 2024, according to an announcement by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The 96th Academy Awards will celebrate the finest of international cinema, recognizing outstanding achievements in over 20 categories. In a tweet, the Academy urged everyone to reserve the date, stating that "The 96th #Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024."

The Academy has announced that the submission deadline for general categories is November 18, 2023. The preliminary voting for the shortlists will commence on December 18 and the final outcomes will be declared on December 21.

