Mamukkoya was more than just an actor, he was a pure-hearted friend: Jayaram

Actor Jayaram has said that he has always considered Mamukkoya as a pure-hearted friend, more than just an actor. He was remembering the veteran artist who passed away in Kozhikode on Wednesday following a heart attack.

According to him, no one could pull off a character like the pickpocket Khader from Pazhani like Mamukkoya did in 'Mazhavil Kavadi'. He added that the actor's death has left a void in Malayalam cinema which can never be filled.

“I just spoke to Sathyan Anthikad, who worked with such great artists. He told me he is tearing off a page from his life that features actors like Innocent, Mamukkoya, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, and Sankaradi. Their deaths have affected him the most since they were all part of his movies,” he said.

Jayaram also considers it a blessing to have acted in Mollywood at a time when the likes of Mamukkoya, Sankaradi were around. I am truly blessed! For me, Mamukkoya will always be a lovely Kozhikottukaran (native of Kozhikode). Our friendship is almost 35 years old. I never saw him as an actor. For me, he lived as Mazhavil Kavadi’s Kunji Kader. That’s his success. He has done so many characters like that. This is exactly the sentiment I feel when I think of Unniyettan, Sankaradi sir, and Lalitha Chechi. Mamukkoya was the last man standing on that list,” he said.