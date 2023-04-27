Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Thala' Ajith's biking journey to Nepal includes a food trail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2023 09:44 AM IST
Star Ajith Kumar channels his inner chef at a restaurant in Nepal
Several videos have surfaced on social media, showcasing Ajith's visit to Nepal. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Tamil star Ajith Kumar has embarked on a biking trip that has taken him on a gastronomic journey, ranging from relishing local meals to exploring his cooking skills at a restaurant in Nepal.

Several videos have surfaced on social media, showcasing Ajith's visit to Nepal. A fan club of the actor shared a video of him enjoying a wholesome meal at a local eatery in Nepal, while dressed in biker gear.

In another video, Ajith could be seen donning an apron and a chef's hat, channelling his inner chef at a restaurant in Nepal. He was preparing a dish with the assistance of the staff.

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in 'Thunivu', an action heist film, co-starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay, and Veera.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.