Salman Khan's death stare at fan for trying to shake hands with him goes viral on social media

Superstar Salman Khan has been in the limelight recently due to receiving death threats and the release of his latest film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan'.

On Wednesday, the superstar was spotted at Mumbai airport where a large crowd of fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. However, amidst the chaos, Salman seemed to be disturbed by a fan who got too close to him in an attempt to shake hands.

#SalmanKhan makes stylish appearance at the airport as he returns from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/5Ynqr1DZfm — Salman Khan Universe Fan Club (@salmanuniv) April 26, 2023

Though he did not utter a word, his intense gaze conveyed his displeasure. His bodyguard, Shera, was quick to intervene, forcefully pushing the fan away and displaying his irritation.