'We have no complaints'. Mamukkoya's son reacts after people blame celebrities for absence from final farewell

Actor Mamukkoya's son Muhammad Nisar has responded to claims that his father was not given proper tribute by his colleagues in the Malayalam film industry. Speaking to the media on Friday, the actor said he has no complaints against anyone and said that many celebrities, including Mohanlal, Mammootty and Dileep had called the family to express their condolences and also inform him that they won't be able to attend Mamukkoya's funeral.

“Everyone is in different places for the shoot. We have to understand their situation too. I wish to end any controversy regarding their absence. Let us cherish my father's wonderful memories, without indulging in any such controversies,” he said.

He added that Mamukkoya never had any enemies. “He even never uttered a lie. So, it is impossible that the celebrities avoided the funeral because of that. You would understand that the burial was held at very short notice. If anyone has to arrive, they would have to leave their house very early to attend the burial. Everyone called. Moreover, what we need is everyone's prayers. That is what's more important. Joju George, Irshad, Sadiq and Edavela Babu came to our residence. We have no complaints against anyone,” Muhammad said.

He added that his father was also someone who never liked to leave his shooting location for other engagements. “Though my father was a close friend of actor Innocent, he was unable to attend his funeral because he had to be elsewhere at that time. He made up for that by visiting his house the very day he reached,” Mamukkoya's son added.

Mamukkoya passed away in Kozhikode on Wednesday, two days after he collapsed while attending a football event at Wandoor in Malappuram.