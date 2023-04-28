Malayalam
V M Vinu lashes out against stars, filmmakers for not paying proper tribute to Mamukkoya

Our Correspondent
Published: April 28, 2023 03:36 PM IST
V M Vinu was speaking at a meeting in Kozhikode. Photo: Video still
Topic | Entertainment News

Veteran filmmaker VM Vinu thinks that late actor Mamukkoya didn’t get the respect that he deserved from the Malayalam cinema industry. He said that many actors who he thought would arrive at Mamukkoya's funeral, didn’t turn up. Speaking at a meeting in Kozhikode, Vinu sarcastically added that more people would have come if Mamukkoya had died in Ernakulam.

“Malayalam cinema didn’t give him the respect that he deserved. They could have remembered how Mamukkoya had played a part in the success of their movies. There are umpteen number of filmmakers who had used Mamukkoya. However, no one except Sathyan Anthikad cared to pay him a last visit. It was extremely cruel! I think Mamukkoya should have hired a taxi and gone to Ernakulam to die, so that everyone could pay a visit. They couldn’t come here due to the distance.

Mamukkoya had acted in hundreds of movies and had been part of its success. The actors, filmmakers and the heads of the film organisations should have at least considered that,” said VM Vinu.

Mamukkoya who died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack was laid to rest at Kannamparambu in Kozhikode with state honours.

