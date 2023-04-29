Malayalam
Sobhita Dhulipala shares 'Ponniyin Selvan' wrap photo along with a heartfelt note

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2023 02:48 PM IST Updated: April 29, 2023 04:24 PM IST
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita posted clicks of herself as Vaanathi, which she had shot on the last shooting days of 'PS1' and 'PS2'. Photo: Instagram/Sobhita
Mumbai: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has taken to her social media to share an emotional note with her fans, as her latest film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' hits the screens.

Sobhita posted clicks of herself as Vaanathi, which she had shot on the last shooting days of 'PS1' and 'PS2'.

In the caption, she wrote: "Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap... Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I'm Romba romba nandri."

Sobhita will be next seen in 'Night Manager 2', 'Made in Heaven 2', and 'The Monkey Man'.
(With IANS inputs)

