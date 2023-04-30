Malayalam
Entertainment

Bala appears healthier, happier in new video. Fans react

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2023 04:04 PM IST
Bala underwent a liver transplant recently. Video still | Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Bala who is recovering at home after his liver transplant surgery thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their constant prayers as he underwent the risky procedure. The actor appeared much healthier and happier in the new video, making fans very happy.

“So glad to see you like your old self,” wrote one person. “You got a haircut!! So happy. God bless you and Elizabeth,” another person wrote.

In the video, Bala says he was floored by all the love and support he received from lakhs of people around him. “Even little children prayed for me, regardless of caste and religion. I can tell you, it is very important to have God's blessings,” he said.

The actor also added that he would like to worl in more films in the coming months. “There are a lot of surprises. I am getting better. I wish to work in many new projects and do more films,” he added.

Actor Bala was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi several weeks ago due to liver-related complications. He underwent a liver transplant surgery, recently.

