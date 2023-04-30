Malayalam
Entertainment

'It was both painful and expensive': Priyanka Chopra on freezing her eggs

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2023 04:50 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka is set to star alongside Sam Heughan in the upcoming movie Love Again. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her choice to freeze her eggs in her 30s. She revealed that during the filming of her TV show Quantico, she decided to undergo the procedure, which involved taking injections for over a month. She shared that the process was both painful and expensive.

Despite the difficulties she faced, Priyanka emphasized that the egg-freezing procedure is a worthwhile option for women who are unable to have children in their 30s. She also noted that the process can be quite expensive and advised others to save up for it if they are considering it. On a separate note, Priyanka is set to star alongside Sam Heughan in the upcoming movie Love Again.

