Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

A temple for Samantha? Telugu fan takes his admiration to the next level

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2023 09:41 AM IST
The temple has been built by a fan from Andhra Pradesh. Photos: Twitter | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Samantha, who was recently seen in the mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam', is one of the highest paid actresses in South India. With a slew of blockbusters in her name, the actress has a huge fan base across the country and is also considered a superstar by many. Now, a fan has taken his admiration for the actress to the next level and has built a temple in her name.

Tenali Sandeep, a fan from Baptla in Andhra Pradesh built the temple in his residence. The temple was inaugurated on the actress's birthday on April 28. The fan also unveiled a statue of the actress, dressed in a green blouse and a red sari with a thick golden border, in front of the temple.

Tenali, reportedly, had plans to build a bigger temple for the actress, though it didn't become a reality due to his limited budget.

RELATED ARTICLES

He also plans to distribute food to the poor as he considers Samantha, not only a good actress but also a humanitarian as she has financially supported many children with heart ailments over the years.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.