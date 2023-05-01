'Punctuality doesn't require talent'. Karan Johar posts sarcastic note about latecomers

Mumbai: Entrepreneur-producer-director Karan Johar took to social media recently to admonish people who come late for work. Though the director was quite generic in the post without naming anyone, netizens believe the message was addressed to someone working on his sets. Some even went further and started naming some well-known actors who could have possibly caused Karan Johar some stress.

Karan who is busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', posted a cryptic note on Insta titled 'Punctuality'.

He then vented out about the cavalier attitude of people in the industry, he wrote, "So... The wonderful thing about punctuality is that it doesn't require a natural talent, a degree or even a parental or an employer's sanction... It's NOT an art form that we inherit through generations... It's simple basic manners... respect for other people's time and therefore respecting them as well... Pure unadulterated respect (sic)."

Drawing from a personal experience, he wrote, "Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness... Messaging 'on my way'... Doesn't get you off the hook either... 'On my way'... So ??? You are meant to be... you ain't doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film."

As the note progressed, Karan Johar dropped sarcastic bombs. "Then the worst! 'Oh... I forgot!!!!' why Mr president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one - too much traffic" ...Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA... Check the populations status baby! We are densely populated... So here's what you do... LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very, very worst one is when they don't show up and don't even send a message with a grovelling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever," he concluded.

