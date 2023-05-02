Tamil TV actress Shalini celebrates divorce with unique photoshoot, pics go viral

Tamil actress Shalini, who is known for her work in the Tamil TV serial 'Mullum Malarum' recently hit headlines after she posted a couple of pictures from her divorce photoshoot. The actress, who looked beautiful in a red gown, also posed for photos holding a divorce banner in her hand.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen tearing her wedding photo. The actress also had a word of advice to those people who feel trapped in their marriage. “A divorced woman’s message to those who feel voiceless. It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. Divorce is not a failure!! It’s a turning point for you and to led positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone So to all my brave women out there I dedicate this,” she wrote, while posting the pictures.

The actress, who was married to Riaz, recently got divorced from her husband. The duo have a child together. Shalini has participated in the Super Mom reality show, which streamed on Zee Tamil.

Though divorce parties are catching up in India, photoshoots are still not very common. Advocates of divorce parties say such parties help divorcees who went through a rough patch in life, celebrate their new life.

Shalini had filed for a divorce from her husband on claims of physical and mental abuse.